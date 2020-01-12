CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

Today marks Issa Rae‘s 35th rotation around the sun:

 

And what better way to honor the original awkward Black girl’s birthday than by sharing some awkward moments that we all can relate to. Like that awkward greeting moment when you don’t know if the situation requires a handshake or hug.

Hit the flip for more unpleasant moments that we all have gone through once — or twice, or every day of our awkward lives.

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
10 items
Can’t Believe It: T-Pain Gets Unjustly Roasted Over…
 22 hours ago
01.13.20
Oprah Winfrey Exits Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc As…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
The Information You Need To Know About Human…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
15 items
Trick Daddy Knocked For DUI & Cocaine Possession,…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close