CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 1/10/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Jeff Pastor dropped by to talk about politics, the Gang of 5 and his view on the Evans Landscape case.

Today’s Plate:

The main course includes Trump and the possibility of going to war. Donald Trump and the high tensions with Iran have been the top stories in the news. After his visit to Toledo, Ohio he has sparked more conversation among the listeners.

The side dishes include the marijuana laws in Illinois and the dispensary opening in Cincinnati. The idea of Andy Dalton moving to the Patriots and the opening of Lion King here in the city.

 

The Latest:

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 1/10/2020  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Send Reese Witherspoon Case of…
 15 hours ago
01.10.20
Peep The New Video For Mac Miller’s “Good…
 15 hours ago
01.10.20
Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Team Up To…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Black Mask Finally Puts on The Black Mask…
 16 hours ago
01.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close