Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Team Up To Form The Ultimate Duo In “Diamonds” Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up to form the ultimate bad girl duo on the song and video for the “Diamonds,” the lead single off the forthcoming Birds of Prey: The Album, the official soundtrack for the film.

Megan is clearly in her element in the video inspired by the movie’s main character Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), as she spits her aggressive lyrics, dispatches some goons, and squeezes in some twerking while Normani handles hook duty. The track itself is historic due to the fact it’s the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” which lives in the hook of the song.

The soundtrack, which arrives on February 7 alongside the Birds of Prey film, sticks to the theme of the movie of “girl power” by featuring an all-star ensemble of today’s biggest female musical acts. The soundtrack features songs from Doja Cat, Saweetie, Summer Walker, Halsey, Sofi Tukker, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and more. You can peep the full tracklist and the video for “Diamonds” below.

Doja Cat – Boss Bitch WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – So Thick Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds Saweetie & GALXARA – Sway With Me Charlotte Lawrence – Joke’s On You Maisie Peters – Smile CYN – Lonely Gun Halsey – Experiment On Me Jucee Froot – Danger K.Flay – Bad Memory Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good Lauren Jauregui – Invisible Chains Black Canary – It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World Summer Walker – I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby ADONA – Hit Me With Your Best Shot

