While we seldom get an insider look into Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s private life they have proven that they do have a sense of humor. The royal couple treated an actress to their bubbly after a funny moment.

Buzzfeed is reporting that the celebrity duo sent over a case of their wine to Reese Witherspoon. As we all know Hov and Bey own Armand de Brignac, an uber-popular luxury French champagne, so when they attended the recent Golden Globe ceremony they brought their own bottles since the show is sponsored by competitor Moët & Chandon.

Apparently, Reese ran out of water at her table and she kindly asked The Carters to share some of their Ace of Spades. Naturally the moment went viral spawning several hilarious memes. Even the New Orleans native took part in the fun posting one to her Instagram with a caption saying “Hide your champagne, y’all! ”.

When she returned home she was in for a surprise as Jay-Z And Beyoncé kept things classy by sending her a case with some accompanying flowers. Witherspoon went on her Instagram to experience the package with her mother in real time. “Ya’ll! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z…”. The note read “More water. J and B” as nod to her shamelessly asking them to fill her cup.

You can see the video of Reese and Better toast to the good life below.

Photo: WENN.com

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Send Reese Witherspoon Case of Ace Of Spades After Golden Globes Moment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: