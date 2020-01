LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

The Lo’ Down: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Get Into Fight, Lala Might Be Dating Again & More [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: The Morning Hustle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: