Joycelyn Savage Turns Herself In After Fisticuffs With Azriel Clary

The Internet is still abuzz over the fight between R. Kelly‘s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage and the singer’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary, which took place on Instagram Live. The scene went down at Kelly’s Trump Tower residence and Savage has since turned herself in.

As reported by local outlet ABC7, Savage, 24, is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after the women fought inside Kelly’s abode on Wednesday (Jan. 8). From what we’ve learned, Clary, 22, was at the residence to obtain her belongings with the escort of men helping her move things out when Savage approached her.

Based on the police report and from what was shown on IG Live, Savage struck Clary once in the face after the pair got into a verbal altercation that turned personal with Clary claiming Savage had sexual dealings with her as a minor along with other jabs. The fight was broken up by another person with Clary visiting a local hospital but was reported in good condition.

Clary took to Twitter to announce that Clary was in jail for the attack.

“Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later,” Clary tweeted.

Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

Based on the tweet prior, Clary had all intentions of having some manner of confrontation with Clary, tweeting, “Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see.”

Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see. 🕵️‍♀️🪓 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 8, 2020

To add to the zaniness of this all, the fight between the two occurred on R. Kelly’s 53rd birthday.

Savage has not yet made a public statement.

—

Photo: Getty

Joycelyn Savage Turns Herself In After Fisticuffs With Azriel Clary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Lance Strong Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: