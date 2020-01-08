CLOSE
Iran Fires Missiles At Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq [VIDEO]

 

Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq as a response to an earlier attack that killed, Qasem Soleimani, one of its most powerful leaders.

Early warning defense systems gave the troops a heads up, which allowed them to get to safety. 

Trump addressed the nation today confirming zero deaths or injuries and says Iran appears to be “standing down.” 

[caption id="attachment_833961" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ARIF ALI / Getty[/caption] In the wake of news that a top-secret operation took out a top Iranian official, Iran has vowed to strike back at the United States which has sparked a World War III trending topic. While Iran’s threat should be taken seriously, many on Black Twitter have been cracking jokes in the face of impending doom. Qassem Soleiman, the leader of Iran’s Quds, an elite fighting corps, was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad. Soleiman, according to almost all accounts, was only second in command to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump cleared the way for the strike, which also took out Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a militia leader. According to Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesperson for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, a militia supported by Iran, confirmed the deaths, naming the United States and Israel as responsible. “The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” al-Assadi said. Many reports, including those from the U.S., say that the attack was a drone strike but Iran officials claim that the convoy carrying the men were struck down by armed helicopters. Mohammad Javad Zarif called the act “terrorism” and many believe this will set the stage for the region going into further disarray and perhaps a war, thus the trending topic. With the world on notice for a potential clash between the two superpowers, Black Twitter has decided that joking through the potential wave of destruction is the best way to deal with things. Since this morning, Black Twitter users have been relentless with the humor and perhaps doing so just to make sense of it all. We’ve got the best reactions below. — Photo: Getty

Photos
