Hip Hop Spot: Cassidy Slain By Arsonal With His Own Ammunition! [VIDEO]

It’s a sad day for Cassidy fans, as he was just murdered by Arsonal in a recent rap battle in Cass’ hometown of Philadelphia. To make matters worse, Arsonal used Cassidy’s own lyrics against him rapping, “In high school you was the man n*gga. You was supposed to progress over the years.” 

Yikes!

On the other side of hip hop, YG just realized someone robbed him on New Year’s Eve, 50 Cent is still trying to collect his coins from Teairra Mari and more. 

