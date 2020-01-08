CLOSE
Cincinnati: Apartment On Fire On The Westside!!!

There’s been a fire on the West side of town this morning. Fire Fighters rush to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as more details come in I will let you know.

Via FOX19

Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a fire reported at a high-rise apartment building on the city’s west side.

Crews responded to the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue in English Woods about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. They received a report of flames in the basement and smoke in the atrium at Marquette Manor apartments.

