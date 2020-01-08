Rob Kardashian is putting his foot down and wants to end his joint custody agreement with Blac Chyna over their 3-year-old daughter Dream.
Rob would like Chyna to only have time with their daughter on weekend days and he wants a nanny present.
Rob also says Blac Chyna is a danger to their daughter and claims that he has noticed a change in his daughter’s behavior and personal hygiene.
To top it off Rob also wants Chyna to take drug and alcohol tests at least 30 minutes before being with Dream.
Rob Kardashian Wants Sole Custody of Daughter was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
