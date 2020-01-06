Trey Songz Slapped With A $10 Million Lawsuit After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman In A Miami Club

Trey Songz is allegedly gearing up to face a multi-million dollar lawsuit after a woman claimed the R&B singer sexually assaulted her.

According to The Blast, Trey is being sued by an unnamed Georgia woman after an incident that took place on Jan. 1, 2018.

The singer reportedly invited her over to Miami’s E11even night club after a big New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s house. It was then in his VIP section at E11even where the assault reportedly happened according to the woman.

“[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission.”

The victim also claims she was not the only woman subjected to assault. Another woman reportedly came forward to back up her story by saying Trey did the same thing to her by allegedly putting his hands down her pants as well. The second victim told the unnamed woman that Songz forcefully touched her butt without her permission.

The lawsuit also claims:

“Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.”

Jane Doe is now looking to collect more than $10 million from the artist for assault and battery as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

