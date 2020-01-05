CLOSE
Former Bengals coach from Super Bowl XXIII, Sam Wyche dies!

Super Bowl XXIII - Cincinnati Bengals v San Francico 49ers

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

This past week the city of Cincinnati lost a true legend and of a piece of it’s sports history. Sam Wyche, the legendary head coach of the Bengals who lead them to Super Bowl XXIII where they faced the San Francisco 49ers but lost 20-16. Wyche is also famous for his speech at a home game on a snowy December 1989, when in an effort to covince fans to stop throwing snow balls, he said “you’re not in Cleveland, you’re in Cincinnati!”. Click here and read about the legacy of Sam Wyche…

 

