DaBaby is a free man, finally. The “Suge” rapper has been released after his arrest for his alleged involvement in the assault of a North Carolina concert promoter.

TMZ reports DaBaby posted his $1,500 bond and was bailed out of Miami-Dade county jail on late Saturday (Jan. 5) night.

It’s not like the rapper had to dig up the money for the bond, the reason for the hold up was a warrant out of Dallas for a separate incident which was deemed “organized criminal activity.” Reportedly, DaBaby was involved in a fight at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and the incident included a food stand worker getting attacked. However, the Dallas authorities withdrew the warrant for reasons that are yet unknown.

Sounds like DaBaby’s attorney was doing some negotiating.

DaBaby has been locked up since Thursday (Jan. 2). Allegedly, the rapper and his crew stomped out a promoter who owed the artist $30,000, but was apparently $10,000 short when it came to pay up. For the trouble, he allegedly caught the proper fade, got his pockets run through and got doused with apple juice. Reportedly, the promoter was liberated of $80, a credit card and an iPhone 7. Footage of him getting assault also made it onto the Internets, so there’s that.

On schedule when it comes to these sorts of the things, the victim says he plans to sue the rapper. Both parties may want to settle this out of court and just keep it moving. Either way, the lawyers will be getting paid.

DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted January 5, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: