CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

DaBaby Released From Jail Amid Robbery Investigation

DaBaby has been released from jail after posting his $1,500 bail in Miami.

TMZ reports that DaBaby was released from Miami-Dade County jail late Saturday night after being detained for a warrant in Dallas for organized criminal activity. Reportedly, the warrant was withdrawn but no reason was given. This particular case is centered around an altercation at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport where a food service employee was attacked.

He was initially arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up a concert promoted who shorted him $10,000 on his performance/appearance fee. It’s alleged that DaBaby and his team attacked the promoter and took $80, a credit card, and an iPhone 7.

He was charged with battery.

DaBaby Released From Jail Amid Robbery Investigation  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
BYOB: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Brought Their Own Champagne…
 4 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 17 hours ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Released From Jail Amid Robbery Investigation
 21 hours ago
01.06.20
Miley Cyrus Reaches Settlement In $300M Lawsuit For…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close