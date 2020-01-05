DaBaby Released From Jail Amid Robbery Investigation

DaBaby has been released from jail after posting his $1,500 bail in Miami.

TMZ reports that DaBaby was released from Miami-Dade County jail late Saturday night after being detained for a warrant in Dallas for organized criminal activity. Reportedly, the warrant was withdrawn but no reason was given. This particular case is centered around an altercation at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport where a food service employee was attacked.

He was initially arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up a concert promoted who shorted him $10,000 on his performance/appearance fee. It’s alleged that DaBaby and his team attacked the promoter and took $80, a credit card, and an iPhone 7.

He was charged with battery.

Written By: Brian James Posted 21 hours ago

