Somethings you just have to laugh at.

Damn those raccoons! That’s what many in Northwest Columbus are saying after one told out the power for thousands.

AEP Ohio said he power outage happen on New Years Day around 9 am for 1,100 customers. The power was out for a couple of hours.

AEP workers found the raccoon in the equipment being a pest.

Raccoon Causes Power Outage In Columbus

Posted January 3, 2020

