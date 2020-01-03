CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Crashes Shut Down 75 This Morning

If you were wondering why the traffic was so crazy this morning, it’s because 75 south was shut down due to a crash.

Via FOX19

According to dispatch, a semi truck was jacknifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic which caused oncoming cars to crash into the semi.

This portion of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

For a detour, motorists can take the Galbraith Road exit, travel eastbound on Galbraith Rd to US 42 / Reading Road and continue southbound on US 42 / Reading Road.

There is no word on injuries.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Crashes Shut Down 75 This Morning  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
20 items
Laugh To Keep From Crying: Black Twitter Gets…
 14 hours ago
01.03.20
Introducing ‘The Morning Hustle’ Radio Show With Headkrack,…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
Rich Homie Quan “Probation,” Sosamann ft. Peso Peso…
 1 day ago
01.02.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Ryan Is Not Here For Charmaine’s “Non-Tattooing…
 1 day ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close