Cincinnati: Crashes Shut Down 75 This Morning

If you were wondering why the traffic was so crazy this morning, it’s because 75 south was shut down due to a crash.
Via FOX19
According to dispatch, a semi truck was jacknifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic which caused oncoming cars to crash into the semi.
This portion of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
For a detour, motorists can take the Galbraith Road exit, travel eastbound on Galbraith Rd to US 42 / Reading Road and continue southbound on US 42 / Reading Road.
There is no word on injuries.
