Woman Leads Police On High-Speed Chase From Dayton To Columbus On NYE

A local woman must be on her third strike or drunk out her mind to want to start her new year in a high-speed chase with police.

According to 10TV, 23-year-old Ciera Smith lead Ohio State Highway Patrol in a drunken chase from Dayton to Columbus. Smith was speeding on I-70 doing 100 mph.

Troopers in Clark County saw Smith’s vehicle and didn’t try to stop it due to her failing to stop earlier.

Madison County troopers tried to stop the driver with stop sticks. She ran them over which slowed down the vehicle but she still didn’t stop. It finally took a pit maneuver to trap and finally stop the vehicle on I-70 eastbound near Wilson Road.

OSHP said Smith was “highly intoxicated” and was first taken to the hospital and later booked in Franklin County Jail.

Troopers did recover a 9mm handgun that Smith threw out her vehicle during the chase.

No one was hurt, just a couple of Trooper vehicles damaged. Thank God.

