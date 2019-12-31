Clout-Chasing Clown Cop Admits To Lying About McDonald’s Worker Writing “Pig” On Coffee Receipt

A clout-chasing police officer in Kansas resigned Monday (December 30) after admitting that a McDonald’s employee did not write the words “pig” on the receipt for his coffee. After the store reviewed the video of the alleged exchange, it was determined that the employee didn’t write anything.

As reported by local outlet The Witchita Eagle, the 23-year-old Herington Police Department officer claimed the employee wrote the insult and the incident was shared with the public via the department’s Facebook page over the before it was deleted over the weekend.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday addressed the developments in a news conference, telling the throng of media that the officer stepped down after first stating that the employee allegedly wrote “f*cking pig” on the receipt. Chief Hornaday, recognized in the conference what how harmful the officer’s actions were in regards to police officers and their image.

“This is now, absolutely, a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said. The chief added that the officer, who was just with the force for two months and was an officer with the U.S. Army, said that the revelation of the insult was meant to be a joke.

Given that tensions between the general public and law enforcement officials are largely strained for a variety of reasons, what the unidentified officer did in the name of humor could have brought down serious consequences on the employees of the McDonald’s in question. Chief Hornaday also all but stated that the officer will never work in that field again.

“Integrity is the one and only sole trait of a police officer that you cannot allow to be damaged,” Hornaday said. “Once you damage your integrity, you’re done. You will not work in this profession ever again.”

