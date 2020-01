I knew this city had some mean people.

We have made the list for being one of the rudest cities in the nation.

More than 2000 people were asked to choose 5 rudest cities from a list of 50 largest metro areas on the Country and Cincinnati came in at number 24. (WKRC)

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 17 hours ago

