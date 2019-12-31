LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?

Every year, folks set New Year’s resolutions that they only follow for about a week or two.

New Years resolution? Oh! You mean my annual list of lies — Like a cat but more petty (@Buriitanii) December 31, 2019

We all understand the internal battle of the new you emerging as the old self is trying to cling on.

https://twitter.com/xsqoof/status/1212101564564795392

But you’re not alone. The idea of having a new year resolution started way before we were even thought of. According to an article in the Washington Post:

New Year’s was first celebrated 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Although the Babylonians did not have a written calendar, historians determined that they observed the start of the new year in late March with the arrival of the spring season. The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions began during the reign of Caesar. At the time, New Year’s resolutions were of a moral nature, such as being kind to others.

And with a new decade approaching, the resolutions are more intense than we’ve seen in a minute. While some resolutions are productive and fruitful, others are just a waste of time. For example, we all know someone who started a gym membership in January and hasn’t been back since.

Hey gang, it’s that time of year again, so let’s make a New Years resolution to NOT waste money, and DONT buy that 1 year gym membership that you know your lazy ass will give up on by January 16th. — Mitchell (@99ProbsMitchNt1) December 31, 2019

