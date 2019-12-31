While the family of Botham Jean has managed some small steps towards justice after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the 26-year-old’s life, a civil lawsuit that was launched won’t go forward. A federal judge ruled out the civil lawsuit filed by the family, citing that the city was not responsible for Jean’s death.

The sobering news came on Monday when U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the suit, taking into account a magistrate judge’s decision to dismiss the civil suit based on a lack of connecting the city to Guyger’s actions. The explosive and controversial case caught plenty of media attention due to Guyger’s actions of entering Jean’s apartment then shooting him dead.

The family’s civil suit stated that better training by the city’s police department could have prevented the killing of Jean. Back in October, Guyger was given a 10-year sentence and several members of the Jean family forgave Guyger for the crime.

In a video clip and related images that went viral, the brother of Jean hugged Guyger in court and the pair stayed in a tearful embrace for several moments. Many on Twitter found that the family was far too forgiving.

Adding to the developments that transpired, a neighbor of Jean and a key witness in Guyger’s trial was shot dead in the same week that Guyger received the relatively light sentence. Some have alleged that the incidents were connected in relationship to Guyger’s trial, although the verdict was handed in before Joshua Brown’s death.

—

Photo: Getty

Judge Rules Out Civil Lawsuit From Family Of Botham Jean was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted December 31, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: