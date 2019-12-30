Lifetime Series ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Dives Into Relationships Of Lisa Lopes, Andre Rison And More

After the success of their Surviving R. Kelly series, Lifetime will be premiering another limited docu-series at the top of 2020. Their new series, Hopelessly In Love, will give an in-depth look into the relationships of love-struck celebrities who were in high-profile relationships. Through interviews with those closest to them and never-before-seen footage, the two-hour films will give an unfiltered look of the ups and downs of these romances.

“Featuring deeply emotional new interviews, and never-before-seen footage, each installment will be an impassioned journey through the intense ups and downs of a whirlwind romance that was lived in the limelight,” reads Lifetime’s website about the new series. “Untold secrets will be revealed on how these star-crossed lovers ended up facing the ultimate tragedy.”

The first love story that will be told will be that of the late Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes of TLC and then former football star Andre Rison. The press release promises that Hopelessly In Love will give a close look into their “intense and complex relationship.”

“The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames,” it says.

Lopes and Rison began dating in 1993 and in 1994 their love became infamous after Lopes burned down the home they shared after they had a fight. This led to her being on five years probation and also voluntarily entering rehab for alcohol abuse. This incident didn’t tear their relationship apart though and they had plans of getting married in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, Lopes died in a car crash in Honduras in 2002.

Another couple’s whose love will be explored is Faith Evans and the late Notorious B.I.G. It’s no secret that these two Bad Boy Records stars were young and in love who got married after a few months of knowing each other. As seen in Biggie’s biopic Notorious, their marriage was plagued with infidelities and domestic disputes. The two tied the knot in August of 1994 and were married until Biggie’s death on March 9th, 1997.

The docu-series will also tell the story of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead.

Hopelessly in Love will premiere on Lifetime on January 4th, 2020 at 9:30 p.m EST. Take a look at the trailer for episode one below.

SEE ALSO: 10 Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Collaborations You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

SEE ALSO: Remembering Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes [PHOTOS]

Lifetime Series ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Dives Into Relationships Of Lisa Lopes, Andre Rison And More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: