79-year-old civil rights leader and US Democratic Rep. of Georgia, John Lewis announced Sunday evening that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to CNN, Lewis said in a statement, “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.” His office added that he will undergo treatment for the disease.

Lewis was first elected as the democratic representative in 1986 and has represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District since.

Source: CNN

Rep. John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 5 hours ago

