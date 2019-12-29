Local Nonprofit will pay off Million dollar medical debt for local families

A Cincinnnati Nonprofit company The Denny Buehler Memorial Foundation has purchased $1 Million dollars worth of medical debt that is owed by many who can’t afford to pay. The intent is to forgive the debt and send letters to the individuals / families of those that owed.
The debt will be forgiven with ‘no strings attached’ according to The Denny Buehler Memorial Foundation and will be removed from the recipient’s credit reports.
