We See You Sis! Angelica Ross’ Purple Cornrows Are Serious Hair Goals

If you know me, you know just how much I adore AHS: 1984 and former Pose star Angelica Ross.

In my eyes, the trans actress can do no wrong and that includes her hair, which next to Gabrielle Union, she has one of the most versatile do’s in the game. From kinky afros to super-high ponytails to pin-straight hair down to her tush, she knows how to serve.

This holiday season was no different as she debuted a new lewk: Purple cornrows.

With her around-the-way girl bamboo earrings, it’s clear that Ms. Ross is not playing with us.

“New do,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Of course, her fans were SHOOKETH!

😍😍😍😍😍 — New Year's Yves (@AdamantxYves) December 27, 2019

Like these folks, I’m also feeling this look, it’s giving me Regina King lavender braids vibes. You better come through Angelica.

I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings her acting career and her style!

