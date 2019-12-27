Juice WRLD Effortly Goes Off The Dome For Nearly 10-Minutes In Unreleased ‘Fire In The Booth Freestyle’

It’s been weeks since the Hip-Hop world lost one of its brightest stars with the tragic passing of Juice WRLD, as a gift to the late rapper’s fans, DJ from across the pond Charlie Sloth shared an unreleased Fire In The Booth freestyle featuring the artist.

Before we get into the bars, the 15-minute video reveals the freestyle session was filmed back in February in Los Angeles and is described as “one of the greatest freestyles ever.” The “Lucid Dreams” crafter showed off his lyrical prowess by effortlessly gliding on the beats Sloth provided for him to rap over.

To make things even more interesting, Juice WRLD asked Sloth to provide him with random words like oranges, London, and even Cardi B to incorporate in his freestyles to further show off his rapping skills. Despite some breaks in the action, Juice rapped for nearly 10-minutes uninterrupted in a dazzling display that impressed Sloth so much that he claimed he thinks “never met” anyone like him in his life.

Juice WRLD died after suffering a fatal seizure reportedly after swallowing several unknown pills ahead of agents searching the private jet he was on based off an alleged tip from the pilot. Details emerged following his passing, revealing authorities had discovered handguns and 70 pounds of marijuana. Juice’s mom, Carmella Wallace, finally broke her silence on her son’s death, expressing love and regret that her time with Jarad, the rapper’s real name, was cut so short.

The Hip-Hop world has also been chiming in, Trippie Redd said he is now done with drugs, Boosie Badazz claimed it was the pilot’s fault, and recently Vic Mensa is putting the blame on the genre of music. We are just gonna reserve judgment until the results of his autopsy are released. You can watch the impressive freestyle below.

