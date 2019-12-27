New Orleans Pelicans Are Teaching Zion Williams How To Walk & Run

The insanely anticipated rookie of season of Zion Williamson has officially been a bust, but not because of his play. The prized draft he’s yet to take a single dribble on an NBA court during an official game and a new report suggests he won’t for quite some time.

According to NBCSports, the 6’8″ Power Forward with freakish out of this world hops will be undergoing an interesting rehab assignment in which one of the chores will consist of Zion learning how to walk and run differently.

Huh?! Who knew that was possible.

Though that sounds like a new groundbreaking kind of rehab, it’s apparently a thing in the sport.

This is not as uncommon as some might think. How a player walks and runs — pushing his (or her) leg forward with the core and gluteus vs. just kind of throwing the leg forward — can impact how likely a player is to get injured. Ankle flexibility can impact the knee. Everything is connected. The idea is not just to strengthen one muscle, but to strengthen a connected series of muscles and teach the player how to use those muscles to reduce the likelihood of future injury.

Oh, ok.

Zion is a beast and that incident this past year where he literally busted through his sneaker proved as much, so maybe this is the proper training needed to make sure the Duke product dominates for years to come.

Naturally, the “Round Mound of Rebound,” Charles Barkley had some tips of Zion on how to go about his walking and running routine and yes, it was comedy.

Chuck wanted to teach Zion how to walk & run 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbmHPEpFZi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 27, 2019

