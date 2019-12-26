Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna & More In Rap Radar Podcast Interview [VIDEO]

Wasn’t expecting this on Christmas, were you? The Rap Radar Podcast got the exclusive of all exclusives as they ventured up north to Toronto to sit with Drake for his first on-camera interview (non Shop related) in what feels like forever. The 2-hour conversation touches on pretty much everything career wise from Drizzy including Lil Wayne, the importance of such tracks such as “Lust For Life” and “Say You Will” that effectively launched So Far Gone and how younger artists need appreciate their “Who is this?” moment.

“Be Present in your ‘who is this?’ moment,” he says, “because you’re going to be chasing that ‘who is this?’ moment for the rest of your career.”

Oh, and there is a brief mention of Pusha T as WELL as the Chris Brown beef and how Rihanna was caught in the middle.

“He’s made an entire career off of it,” Drake says of Pusha. “And some people like his music, I personally don’t because I don’t believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys that I believe. It’s also you get a peek behind the curtain. When I was 16 believing he was the biggest dope dealer in the world, serving bricks to all corners of America, I’m sure I was a fan and was a fan of Pharrell and Neptunes and wanting to be sign to Star Trak and that was the wave. Now that I’m grown up and know the truth … it’s not as appealing as it was.”

On CB & Rihanna, “That person was in the middle of us … is no longer part of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her. I think of her as family as more than anything. I had a moment of hesitation before because I never wanted her to feel disrespected by me linking up with him but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue. I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed rather than continue childish sh*t that could end up in a serious situation.”

Yeah, the interview is a LOT. Watch it all in its entirety below.

