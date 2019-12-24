Kawhi Leonard Sank Potential Los Angeles Lakes Deal With Illegal Requests

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing just fine with their two-man core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Kawhi Leonard was long thought to be part of the team’s plans. Now, it has come out that the uncle of the current Los Angeles Clippers star made several illegal demands for the Lakers to sign him that violated the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

As reported by The Athletic‘s Sam Amick, an investigation into the demands made by Leonard’s uncle Dennis Robertson led to the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss to walk away from the potential blockbuster deal that everyone in the league was expecting to get done. However, the asks made by Robertson were completely over the top and it makes sense why the Lakers moved on and pursued George instead.

According to the investigation, Robertson wanted Leonard to get his own private plane, a home, and a set amount of endorsement compensation, and part ownership of the team. Because of the NBA’s CBA, none of those demands could be met and thus the deal was off. NBA commissioner Adam Silver looked into the investigation into Robertson’s activities and said that the league doesn’t believe the Clippers didn’t meet any of the demands and thus weren’t in violation.

The report from The Athletic also points to Robertson making the same extreme demands of the Toronto Raptors who obviously were fine with letting Leonard go despite winning a championship with him at the helm. Silver says the league is continuing to look into Robertson’s representation of his nephew and punishments could be levied at a later time.

