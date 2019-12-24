CLOSE
Cincinnati: Beware Of Ticket Scammers Downtown

Cincinnati Be safe downtown this holiday season… Someone was handing out fake parking tickets when there was a money box right there. Please don’t give your money to someone if there is a parking station. Be careful!!!

Via FOX19

On Saturday, security personnel near the corner of Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati alerted Cincinnati Police to someone trying to scam people at a nearby parking lot.

Someone posing as a ‘lot attendant’ was reportedly giving out fake parking slips and charging people to park on the lot, which had a pay station.

Cincinnati: Beware Of Ticket Scammers Downtown

