CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Drake Gets Ears Pierced and Fans Don’t Know How to React

Drake was recently in a video where he wore magnetic earrings.

He said he got compliments on it and decided to make it official.

He was in Atlanta and called up Atlanta Ink and they came to his hotel room and performed the procedure there.

Drake did it the old fashioned way–with a needle instead of the gun.

Social media of course reacted, Drake got his ears pierced and I don’t know how to act.

Never knew Drake didn’t have his ears pierced…he finally grew up.

Drake Gets Ears Pierced and Fans Don’t Know How to React  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
15 items
Toxic Text Memes Featuring Future & Lori Harvey…
 6 hours ago
12.25.19
10 items
DJ Akademiks Ruins Christmas With Struggle Rap Tier…
 7 hours ago
12.25.19
10 items
Alleged Black Women Hater Dr. Boyce Watkins Tried…
 1 day ago
12.25.19
10 items
Toronto Rapper Bvlly Shot & Killed On Christmas…
 1 day ago
12.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close