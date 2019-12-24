CLOSE
Drake Gets Ears Pierced and Fans Don’t Know How to React

18 hours ago
  • Drake was recently in a video where he wore magnetic earrings.
  • He said he got compliments on it and decided to make it official.
  • He was in Atlanta and called up Atlanta Ink and they came to his hotel room and performed the procedure there.
  • Drake did it the old fashioned way–with a needle instead of the gun.
  • Social media of course reacted, Drake got his ears pierced and I don’t know how to act.
  • Never knew Drake didn’t have his ears pierced…he finally grew up.

Drake Gets Ears Pierced and Fans Don’t Know How to React  was originally published on boomphilly.com

