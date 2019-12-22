Blueface and Team Bless Man Who Tried To Steal Rapper’s Chain With The Proper Fade, Allegedly

It’s never a good idea to try to steal a chain. That unfortunate ploy only worsens when you fail, and said rapper and his crew are able to get their hands on you to bless you with that proper fade.

Such is the case of off-beat rapper extraordinaire Blueface and his crew, who allegedly put the beats on a man who tried to pilfer the West Coast artist’s chain.

TMZ reports that Blueface was minding his business and performing Friday night at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Downtown Los Angeles. He even hit the stage/DJ Booth to perform, over his song (“First Class”).

However, witnesses tell TMZ a man tried to take Blueface’s chain while he was in the venue and it didn’t go so well. For some reason, cats are constantly trying this, to usually poor results—to their physical health. Well, the odds are in your favor if Sean Kingston is the vic—no shots. Although it’s unclear how the rumble started, the fire department was reportedly called and someone was sent to the hospital.

We’re not saying it was right, but we understand. Also, which chain did the would-be thief try to gaffle?

Speaking of beatings, Blueface’s manager is still Wack100. You may recall, word is Wack reportedly caught a fade at the hands of the late, great Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguard for what was considered to be disparaging commentary about the Crenshaw rapper’s legacy.

