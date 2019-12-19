King Tattler: Tekashi69 Accused By Baby Mama of Using Their Child As A “Prop” For Freedom

Tekashi69 may think he has the streets fooled, but after being reamed by a judge during his sentencing—the mother of his daughter has come forward to expose him for who he really is.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Sara Molina appeared on TMZ to address her reaction to Tekashi69’s, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sentencing which she claims was too lenient. Earlier that day, the “Gummo” rapper received two years in prison with five years of supervised release, a considerably less amount of time than the 37 years he was originally facing and Molina states that is due to him using his daughter as a prop for sympathy.

”He has gone a year without talking to or checking on my daughter,” Sara Molina said. “Over the past year he hasn’t talked to her—I’m not worried about him talking to me after all of the negative stuff he has said lately, but neither him or his family reached out to me until Tuesday.”

Molina states that she believed the only reason Hernandez’s family reached out was to use their daughter as a prop to gain leniency during his sentencing.

”His brother called me Tuesday asking if it was ok to take my daughter to court and I knew why,” Molina continued. “My daughter represents a side of him that he in incapable of showing and they wanted to use her to help him get a lighter sentence. On his brother’s support letter he couldn’t even get my daughter’s age right. They said she was six, my daughter is four.”

Despite his testimony to the court, Molina states that the “FEFE” rapper hasn’t changed.

”He’s just saying what he needs to to get out,” Molina concluded.

Molina’s TMZ appearance wasn’t the first time she publicly called out the rapper for faking his change. Prior to his sentencing Molina took to Instagram to express her contempt for Hernandez.

In a series of since deleted posts, Molina wrote, “LMFAOOO… ‘Whatever sounds good’ I guess.” She later quoted his court plea about hope, and added, “This n***a thinks he’s a PROPHET OF GOD LMFAOOO HURD YOU MOSES.”

In a third post, she highlighted a comment from the judge mentioning their daughter. “As a result of your musical career, you could have gotten the advise of security people, and presumably lawyers and accountants,” Judge Engelmayer said. “I have sentenced hundreds of defendants for gang activity. Your daughter had nothing to do with your decision.”

Check out her full interview below.

