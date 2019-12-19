The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. If all articles pass, as it’s expected in the Democrat-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

Read More: NBC News

The Latest:

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power was originally published on 92q.com

Written By: tkminspired Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: