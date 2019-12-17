PlayStation Unveils New DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

Today (Dec.17), PlayStation has unveiled a new back button attachment for its popular DualShock 4 controller geared towards competitive gamers.

According to PlayStation, the new attachment will help “elevate your gameplay by delivering versatility and performance while maintaining the comfort and feel of the Dualshock 4 wireless controller.” The accessory is very sleek in design and features two programmable and “highly tactile back buttons.”

The design is aimed to help competitive players use more of their hands to shorten their response times while giving them more flexibility during competitive gameplay. Here is a breakdown of the specs via PlayStation:

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1, and R2, to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real-time information around button assignments.

Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you're playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games, and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

The Back Button Attachment launches in the US and Canada on January 23,2020 and will cost you USD 29.99, CAD 39.99. We wonder if this will be a permanent fixture on the DualShock5 controller when it arrives alongside the PlayStation 5. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation 4

