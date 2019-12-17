Driver arrested after rear-ending SUV carrying officer, sergeant

Cincinnati police say a driver is under arrest his vehicle rear-ended one of their marked SUVs with an officer and a sergeant inside – and then tossed a loaded gun out the window as they tried to take him into custody.

Uquavis Hawthorne, 31, of Pleasant Ridge, now faces several charges.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of weapons in a motor vehicle, use of weapons while intoxicated, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show

Police tell FOX19 NOW Hawthorne was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday at Reading Road and Liberty Street.

They said the crash occurred as the officer and sergeant returned to District 4 from District 1 and were stopped at a red light.

Police said Hawthorne refused to comply with orders to exit his vehicle.

They said the officer and sergeant realized Hawthorne was trying to conceal a gun as they took him into custody, and that’s when he threw the weapon out the passenger window.

It landed in the next traffic lane but did not go off, according to police.

No injuries reported.

Hawthorne was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked the jail early Tuesday and is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday, jail officials say.

Court records show this is his latest arrest. He was indicted on a possession of cocaine charge earlier this year.

That case is pending in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

