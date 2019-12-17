HBO Max has found a leading man for their upcoming series Americanah, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. Zackary Momoh will join Lupita Nyong’o in the lead roles, according to Shadow and Act.

A 10-episode limited series, Americanah will tell the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a beautiful, young, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Residing in a military-ruled country, they each leave for the west, with Ifemelu journeying to America, where, despite her academic achievements, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black. The quiet and thoughtful Obinze had plans to join her, however, with post-9/11 America closed to him, he decides to plunge into a dangerous undocumented life in London. Described as a “highly lauded tale that has become a leader in the cultural conversation,” Americanah will explore the human experience that crosses three continents to give an “empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity.”

Actress Danai Gurira, of Black Panther and Walking Dead fame, wrote the pilot script and she will act as a showrunner for the show. Momoh can be seen on Netflix’s limited series Seven Seconds with Regina King, and he can also be seen on the big screen in Doctor Sleep and Harriet.

Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: