Socialite and host Kenny Burns checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to give exclusive details about Diddy’s 50th birthday. From the decorations to the who’s who’s of black Hollywood who were in attendance, Kenny Burns gave us all the details.

Kenny Burns Gives Exclusive Details Of Diddy’s 50th Birthday was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 14 hours ago

