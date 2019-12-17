Nike continues to be one of the most inclusive brands for all. On December 10th, the brand revealed their latest collection, Nike Victory Swim Collection, which is a modest swimwear line for women.

In their Instagram post, Nike quoted, ‘”‘I think a lot of women will be excited for this swimsuit. It’s not just Muslim women. A lot of women are modest as well.’ Making waves in the Nike Victory Swim Collection, featuring lightweight, full-coverage swimsuits designed to give you freedom of movement in the water.”

Nike is known for being technologically advanced when it comes to swimwear, designing suits that are performance driven. The Nike Victory Swim Collection is a mix of separates and includes hijabs throughout the assortment.

This isn’t the first time Nike has gone the modest route. In 2017 they launched a hijab for women athletes.

The collection has the Victory Full Coverage Swimsuit for $600.00, the Victory Swim Hijab for $40.00, the Victory Swim Tunic for $70.00, and the Victory Swim leggings for $68.00. The pieces are lightweight, quick drying and has a UPF 40+ rating to provide protection from the sun. The tunic and full coverage swimsuit also come with a built in bra for extra support.

Martha Moore, Nike Creative Director, VP stated in an interview with HighSnobiety, “The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions. As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively.”

Beauties, what do you think about this modest swimwear expansion? Sound off in the comment section.

The collection drops on Nike.com and select stores on February 1st, 2020.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection Is Taking Charge In The Modest Swimwear Space was originally published on hellobeautiful.com