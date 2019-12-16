Juice WRLD’s Entourage Unlikely To Be Charged For 70 Lbs Of Marijuana

(AllHipHop News) The public is still recovering from the news of the tragic death of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins. On December 8, the 21-year-old musician flew from Los Angeles to Chicago on a private jet, then he passed away at a local hospital after suffering a seizure.

In addition, law enforcement officials discovered 70 lbs of marijuana on the plane Juice was traveling on that day. TMZ is now reporting officials are having a hard time pinpointing who owned the suitcases that held the weed.

While investigators are said to be looking for DNA and fingerprints on the luggage, insiders claim it would still be difficult to prove which individuals actually packed the drugs. Federal officials apparently gave local police jurisdiction on the matter because it was viewed as a “non-case.”

Juice WRLD’s security guards were arrested at Chicago’s Midway International Airport for possession of handguns. Apparently, Chris Long and Henry Dean had valid conceal and carry permits, but they were not authorized to bring firearms into an airport.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to establish an official cause of death for Juice WRLD after conducting an autopsy. It is believed the Interscope recording artist swallowed multiple Percocet pills to hide them from officers that were searching his plane at the time.

Read More HERE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: