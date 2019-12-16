CLOSE
Scarface Election Results Are IN

(AllHipHop News) Rap legend Scarface lost hid bid to become the next member of Houston City Council.

Scarface lost his chance to rep District D in his home city to veteran Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, according to voting results from the Harris County Clerk.

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz scored 62.27% of the vote, while Scarface earned an impressive 37% of the votes.

Unfortunately, Scarface did not get enough votes to unseat Evans-Shabazz when locals went to the polls on Saturday (December 14th).

Even though the 49-year-old founder of The Geto Boys lost his first shot at representing over 200,000 members of the district, he will surely continue his journey to gain a seat on the City Council.

