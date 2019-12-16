Rapper Kodak Black Claims Correctional Officers Are Brutalizing Him In Prison

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is doubling down on his claim that he was mysteriously drugged when he attacked a prison guard in October, inside of the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Shockingly, the rap star claims he is being subjected to beatings and torture at the hands of other inmates and correctional officers inside the prison, where he is currently serving a 3 1/2-year prison sentence for lying on a federal application to buy guns.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, maintains someone laced his drink with an unknown substance, which gave him “an out of body experience” and made the rapper feel like he was “possessed and dying slowly. ”

Kodak says he went to get help before the drug’s effect took control of him, but he was turned away and ended up in altercation with another inmate.

“This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face,” Kodak Black revealed.

Kodak Black allegedly squeezed one C.O.’s testicles during the fight, which sent the man to the hospital to be treated for a breached abdomen and intestinal wall.

Kodak maintains he should have been treated, not beaten.

“This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day,” Kodak Black said.

Kodak Black blamed the guards for assaulting him with so much force that he had to be taken to solitary confinement in a wheelchair, and he’s been there for 45 days “without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: