Alleged mother of Future’s kid says rapper offered ‘hush money’ to keep quiet

One of the alleged mother’s of Future’s child accuses the veteran rapper of trying to bribe her with a large bag to keep the kid’s real identity quiet

Cindy Parker, as rolling out reported last week, joined Eliza Seraphin (who also goes by Eliza Reign) in posting the DNA results that prove overwhelmingly that their children are related. Both have filed suit against Future seeking child support.

Prolific babymaker Future has denied that he is the father of Parker’s and Reign’s children. He is already the father of six children with five different women.

Both women have gone on the offensive to get Future to take a DNA test to either confirm or disprove that he is the father of the two kids. In addition to posting the DNA results, Parker has also posted an accusation that Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, 36, tried to offer her a bribe to keep quiet about this.

The situation has undoubtedly created a distraction as Future is once again dating 22-year-old socialite Lori Harvey.

Parker could care less about Future’s current or past relationships. As she stated on her social media account, she just wants her baby recognized and taken care of.

“Legend can be avoided,” Parker said in another Instagram account. “Even the court system can be avoided. However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at home and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances.”

