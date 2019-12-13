Cincinnati: Changes Could Be Coming To Colerain

Looks like changes could be coming to Colerain to make it safer for Cincinnatians… There will be no more left turns at various points on Colerain Avenue between Struble Road and Byrneside Drive. How you you feel about this? Should they just leave it alone?

Colerain Avenue is among the busiest roads in the Tri-State. It’s also one of the most dangerous. In the hopes of making the thoroughfare in Colerain Township safer, the township is looking into some pretty big changes.

Posted 5 hours ago

