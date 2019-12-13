CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Elton Anderson Jr. / Elton Anderson Jr.

Heyyyy we ready!!!  Just in time for the holidays, ABC, made an announcement that ‘Good Times’ remake starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish will hit our televisision screens in front of a live audience this Wednesday, December 18th at 8pm.

Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Backstage

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Back in the 70’s we all were pumped to be able to sing ♫ Just looking out of the window, watching the asphalt grow ♫ to the hit television show that was a first of it’s kind on major television made for us, about the Evans family that lived in the projects of Chicago, ‘Good Times’, starring Esther Rolle, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, Ralph Carter, Ja’net Dubois and a very young Janet Jackson.  Now ABC is bringing back a remake for one night after the success of, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ that  premiered back in May earning the production an Emmy Award.

The remake cast will be made up of, Andre Braugher, Asante Blackk, Jharrel Jerome (Blackk and Jerome from When They See Us), Jay Pharoah and Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx along with the legendary Patti LaBelle and actor/comedian Anthony Anderson performing the shows hit theme song.

see video below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany Haddish [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Don’t Miss The Urban One Honors
 21 hours ago
12.16.19
Kodak Black Claims C.O.’s Beat The Brakes Off…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
14 items
MAGA MMA Fighter Colby Covington Got His Jaw…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close