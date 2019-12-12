Police say two people caused a disturbance that led to a lockdown at a school, and one is accused of assaulting a student and a teacher.

Investigators say Tiffany Duett and Zyell Duett walked into Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, then pushed past school staff.

Court papers say Zyell then choked and slammed a student to the ground. He is also accused of attacking a teacher.

Both Duetts were in court on Wednesday morning. (Source)

Man accused of walking into Mt. Auburn school, assaulting teacher and student was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: