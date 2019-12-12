CLOSE
Cincinnati: Are Doorbell Cams Cutting Down On Theft???

Police think that doorbell cams are helping keep down theft around the city. That’s a good thing anything we can do to keep crime down is a plus.

Via WKRC

We noticed our viewers have not been sending us as many tips about thieves stealing packages off porches, so Local 12 asked the police what kinds of crimes they are handling this holiday season.

One crime, in particular, is down compared to 2018, and officers think the answer is found right on your front porch.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Are Doorbell Cams Cutting Down On Theft???  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

