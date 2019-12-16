CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film

Quavo is stepping up in the film world with the release of his first horror film, “The Resort.”
Quavo has been hands-on with his own music videos and recently partnered with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer for an animated feature for kids 8-12 based on his experiences growing up in Atlanta.

Quavo tweeted a “thank you” to the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures, Will Meldman.

Meldman posted a picture to Instagram back in May of him and his team editing The Resort.  Both Weldman and Quavo say “The Resort” is “coming soon.”

Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black Claims C.O.’s Beat The Brakes Off…
 13 hours ago
12.15.19
14 items
MAGA MMA Fighter Colby Covington Got His Jaw…
 14 hours ago
12.15.19
Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]
 15 hours ago
12.15.19
Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close