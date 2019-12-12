The rumor mill is continuing to circulate about rapper Common and comedian Tiffany Haddish having a romance. Common is allegedly not with analyst Angela Rye anymore and has Tiffany in his sights.

Angela has shown up to a number of events lately with out her man by her side which fueled speculation. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Rye celebrated her 40th birthday and the opening for Tyler Perry Studios without him.

Meanwhile, Common and Tiffany have been rumored of spending a whole lot of time together. The two have been spotted in New York City on multiple occasions and he was seen at Tiffany’s Black Mitzvah birthday celebration earlier this month.

The rumored couple most recently posted this pic with legend Harry Belafonte. According to TheJasmineBrand, this isn’t the first time rumors have claimed they were dating. Speculation of a romance also started during his previous break with Angela Rye.

Are Tiffany Haddish and Common a Thing? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com